Abure forgives his detractors as court affirms his chairmanship of Labour Party

Abure made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja following a Federal High Court confirmed his leadership of the party.

He appreciated the court for validating the Nnewi convention which brought him back to office.

“It is with immense gratitude and a heart full of forgiveness that I issue this statement following our significant victory at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Court, presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite, has reaffirmed our leadership by upholding the outcome of the Labour Party convention held in Nnewi, Anambra.

“And, consequently compelled INEC to give due recognition to the leadership of Barr. Julius Abure.

“This victory is not just mine, but a victory for justice and democracy. It confirms that the rule of law prevails and that our party’s leadership remains legitimate,” he said.

Abure said his judgment became the foundation for other rulings, reflecting the strength and fairness of the country’s judicial system.

He, therefore, offered forgiveness to estranged members with whom he has been at loggerheads over the leadership of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now that the court has spoken, I offer my forgiveness to those who attempted to undermine our party, engaged in character assassination and blackmail, especially of my person.

“In line with the teachings of Jesus Christ, I say I forgive them for they do not know what they are doing. Forgiveness must be accompanied by repentance and restitution.

“It is my sincere hope that those involved in these actions will reflect on their mistakes, come forward with a repentant heart, and reconcile themselves with the party.

“In doing so, they should also consider restitution for the damages they have caused us. Only then can we truly move forward, heal our party, and work for the common good of Nigeria’’, he said.

He urged Mr Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of our party to help unite the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This judgment marks the beginning of a new era for the Labour Party in Nigeria. There is no question that the party will need restructuring and healing, but I assure you that our doors are open to all,” he said.

Abure said that the party would focus on rebuilding its structures, reconnecting with the grassroots, and uniting its members.

“We will heal old wounds and emerge stronger than ever before. With collective efforts of all we will continue to fight for the interests of the common man and the betterment of Nigeria.

“I must also say clearly that I give kudos to and appreciate the judiciary for the work done so far.