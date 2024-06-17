FG clears confusion about which Abuja road is named after Wole Soyinka

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement issued by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Monday in Abuja said, such an idea was never contemplated by this administration.

"For the record, on June 4, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated a new road in the FCT codenamed Arterial Road N20 (from Katampe to Jahi), which links the existing Outer Northern Expressway (also known as Murtala Muhammed Expressway) to the Northern Parkway (also called Ahmadu Bello Way).

"During the inauguration of the N20 (which is a new road), FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, proposed to the President that the road be named after Prof. Wole Soyinka, and the President agreed.

"Therefore, it is the Arterial Road N20 that is named after Prof. Soyinka. The Murtala Muhammed Expressway remains unchanged and continues to bear the name of our esteemed former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed.