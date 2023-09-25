ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

About 2.4 million Ghanaians suffering mental illnesses — WHO

Emmanuel Tornyi

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that about 2.4 million Ghanaians could be suffering from various degrees of mental illness.

Accra Psychiatric hospital
Accra Psychiatric hospital

According to WHO representative to Ghana, Professor Francis Kasalo, mental health issues are on the rise in Ghana.

Recommended articles

In an interview on JoyNews, Kasalo said "It is in Ghana for example out of the population of almost thirty million plus it is estimated that almost 2.4 million have a form of mental illness. That's not a small number and if you are looking at that number why are we not investing in ensuring that those people receive appropriate care? So the numbers are huge."

He indicated that a major factor complicating the mental healthcare delivery in Ghana is the attitude of the general public to the health condition which is most likely to be treated as a light-hearted matter.

Ghana's mental health service system faces inadequately qualified mental health professionals. There are only 39 psychiatrists for the entire population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health is one of the least talked about issues in Ghanaian social and family circles. The subject is hushed, a situation that has arisen from fear of stigmatisation.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

11 banks generate ₦72 billion from account maintenance charges in H1, 2023

11 banks generate ₦72 billion from account maintenance charges in H1, 2023

Emefiele continues to identify as CBN Governor on X even after resignation

Emefiele continues to identify as CBN Governor on X even after resignation

Enugu bridge collapse wrecks Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

Enugu bridge collapse wrecks Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP’s petitions against Sanwo-Olu, APC

Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP’s petitions against Sanwo-Olu, APC

Supreme Court denies link between fire incident, tribunal proceedings

Supreme Court denies link between fire incident, tribunal proceedings

Meet the judges of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Meet the judges of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Libya arrests officials whose neglect caused flood that killed 4,000 people

Libya arrests officials whose neglect caused flood that killed 4,000 people

About 2.4 million Ghanaians suffering mental illnesses — WHO

About 2.4 million Ghanaians suffering mental illnesses — WHO

What Sam Adeyemi would do if he was President of Nigeria

What Sam Adeyemi would do if he was President of Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley