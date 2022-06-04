Abiodun's 'emperor' post has nothing to do with Tinubu - Ogun govt

Recall that Tinubu, while addressing the APC delegates ahead of the presidential primary, said those he helped to ascend political offices have refused to show reciprocity towards his 2023 presidential bid.

The former Lagos State Governor mentioned Abiodun as one of the people who have benefitted from his political influence, saying “Dapo that’s sitting down here, could he have become Governor without me?

“We were at the stadium; they tore all his posters. Even the party flag, they didn’t want to hand over it to him. I was the one who brought it. If he wants to meet God at the right place, he must know that without God and me, he would not have become Governor.”

Tinubu's outburst was said to have been provoked by the Ogun state governor's endorsement of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for the APC presidential ticket.

In a post on his social media pages on Friday, a day after Tinubu's tirade, Abiodun said, “I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance.

“I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state and I have vowed to be fair, just and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself.”

However, the Ogun State government has said in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, that the post was not aimed at Tinubu.

The statement read, “The attention of the Ogun State Government has been drawn to comments purportedly made by Governor Dapo Abiodun in reaction to statements made by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his recent visit to party delegates in the state.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the tweet released this morning was an extract to re-emphasise the comments of Governor Abiodun to party faithfuls and appointees on May 29 during the celebration of his third year in office, which also coincided with his 62nd birthday.

“The comments could, therefore, not have been a response to comments by Asiwaju Tinubu whose visits to Abeokuta came five days later.

“While Governor Abiodun appreciates the media, including online platforms, as partners in progress with Government, he enjoins media practitioners to always report the truth at all times and refrain from giving vent to fake news, distortions and misinterpretations.”