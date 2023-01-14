ADVERTISEMENT
Abiodun wins Forbes Best Governor in Africa

Nurudeen Shotayo

Abiodun bagged the honour for his stride in creating an enabling environment for investment and democratic governance in Ogun state.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter:@dabiodunMFR]
Announcing the feat on his Twitter page on Friday, January 13, 2023, Abiodun said he was humbled to be recognised amongst the winners of the prestigious Forbes Awards for the year 2022.

He said the award represents an acknowledgment of his administration's stride in creating an enabling environment for investment and providing democratic governance not only in Ogun State but also in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The Governor also expressed his desire to continue to work hard to ensure the implementation of policies, programs and reforms needed to sustain the actualisation of his government's vision.

Abiodun's tweet read: "It is such an honour and incredibly humbling to be amongst the winners of the prestigious @Forbes Awards for the year 2022, where I was named Forbes Best of Africa Governor in Industrial Revolution.

"It is yet another acknowledgement of our success in creating an enabling environment for investment, and providing democratic governance in line with our vision, not only in Ogun State but also in Nigeria and in Africa as a whole.

"Like they often say, the reward for hard work is more work, so we will continue to be relentless in the implementation of policies, programs and reforms to sustain the actualisation of our vision, and increase our ranking on the global Ease of Doing Business index.

"As the Chief Marketing Officer of Ogun State, I am inviting you to come and invest in the Gateway State, and you would find us ready, willing, and worthy partners.

"I would like to appreciate the Almighty God for His grace, the citizens of Ogun state for their continued trust and support, members of my team for their cooperation and hard work, members of my family for their patience and continued understanding, and finally, the Foreign Investment Network and Forbes for this recognition."

