Abia govt wants Tinubu, IGP to probe allegations against Alex Otti

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Abia government has asked for a thorough investigation into allegations that Otti is bankrolling IPOB and Labour Party in the state to instigate terror.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
The Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, made the demand while speaking to journalists at the Government House in Umuahia on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

This is coming after a group had, during a press conference, accused Otti of bankrolling the litigation of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as well as sponsoring the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause terror in the state.

But, Ekeoma called on the President, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff and the National Security Adviser to investigate the allegations.

He appealed to security agencies to invite the organisers of the press conference to come and shed more light on their allegations to enable law enforcement agents to carry out thorough investigations that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

Ekeoma said the two opposition parties that are currently challenging Otti's victory in court are suspected to be the brains behind the allegations.

According to him, having realised that they have terrible cases and that their suits would be thrown into the trash bin on the 6th of October, the opposition parties resorted to this panic and desperate strategies of deceit and destabilisation.

