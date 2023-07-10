ADVERTISEMENT
Abia Govt, ex-chief judge explore out-of-court settlement

Both parties informed the court before the last adjourned date that they intend to settle the matter out of court.

When the matter slated for report of settlement was called, the claimant’s counsel, Mr Matthew Mgbada submitted that parties were in discussion.

The matter today is for report of settlement, however, the claimant informed me that he was in serious talk and discussion with the new AG of Abia State.

The claimant, Amah, had sued government over alleged non payment of his retirement entitlements.

” In the circumstance, we shall be asking for adjournment,” the counsel stated.

The judge, Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae, on her part, adjourned the matter until Oct. 30, for report of settlement. The judge in addition, directed that hearing notices should be served on the first and second defendants’ counsel.

The parties had informed the court before the last adjourned date that they had interest in settling the matter out of court.

Amah was Abia’s chief judge from 1998 to 2006 and the alleged cause of action accrued from non-payment of his gratuity and pension benefits after his retirement in 2011 when he attained the mandatory retirement age.

Defendants in the suit are the Abia Government and the Attorney- General of Abia as the first and second defendants. They, however, did not have legal representation for Monday’s proceeding

