Abia Assembly adjourns indefinitely as Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader escape impeachment

The Minority Leader, Chief Chijioke Chukwu, (APC—Bende South) supported the motion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development caused commotion and delayed proceeding as shout of order by the Speaker, Mr Chinedum Orji, was ignored.

The Speaker had demanded reasons for their removal and evidence for the allegation but none was given.

NAN gathered that the allegation may not be unconnected with incompetence.

However, Taribo, who moved the motion, insisted: “I’m saying that these two officers should be relieved of their duties’’.

Mr Obinna Ichitta, (APGA—Aba South) also gave his support to the motion.

“I’m so happy that my colleagues have spoken the way they did and I support everything they said,” Ichitta said.

Also, some members had demanded that the motion be subjected to a voice vote but the Speaker adjourned the House sitting.

Meanwhile, the House had earlier confirmed the nominations of Mr Henry Balogu, Mr Clement Ugorji, Mrs Ngozi Ukwenyi and Mrs Joy Nwakamma as Chairman and members of the state Judicial Service Commission respectively.