Our meeting with Niger coup leaders has been very fruitful  — General Abdulsalami

Bayo Wahab

Abdulsalami says communication has commenced between the ECOWAS and the junta.

Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria's former Head of State, leads the ECOWAS delegates to Niger to dialogue with the country's coup plotters. [Premium Times]
Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria's former Head of State, leads the ECOWAS delegates to Niger to dialogue with the country's coup plotters. [Premium Times]

Abdulsalami believes diplomacy would prevail despite the ECOWAS’ threat to militarily intervene in the country’s crisis.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the former Head of State said he has submitted the report on the outcome of their meeting with military leaders in Niger to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During his visit to the country, Abdulsalami met with the ousted President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and the coup plotters led by General Abdouramane Tiani.

Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar (left) with an ECOWAS representative at the state house to brief President Bola Tinubu on visit to the military junta in Niger. [Punch]
Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar (left) with an ECOWAS representative at the state house to brief President Bola Tinubu on visit to the military junta in Niger. [Punch]

He said, “As you are aware, the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government have made me an envoy to Niger Republic and we were there over the weekend to see the military people and discussed finding a way out of the lacuna we find ourselves.

“So, that’s why I’m here this afternoon, together with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, to give a report back to Mr. President on our discussions in Niger. I must say that our visit to Niger has been very fruitful and that it has opened an avenue to start talking and hopefully, we’ll get somewhere.”

Abdulsalami said he has delivered the terms of the junta to the ECOWAS, adding that communication has commenced between the two parties.

We’ve started talking, they have made their own points and then I made my report to the Chairman of the ECOWAS Heads of State and President. He will now consult with his colleagues and then we’ll get somewhere hopefully,” he said.

The former Head of State expressed hope that military action would be avoided by both parties, saying nobody wants to go to war.

Hopefully diplomacy will see the better of this. Nobody wants to go to war, it doesn’t pay anybody, but then again, our leaders have said if all fails and I don’t think all will fail, we’ll get somewhere we’ll get out of this mess.”

Meanwhile, last Saturday, the leader of the Niger junta in a televised broadcast proposed a three-year power transition plan, but the ECOWAS has rejected the plan, insisting that democracy must be restored in Niger.

