Abducted Edo Catholic Priest released after 11 days in captivity

Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, the Director of Communications at the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, announced Oyode’s release in a statement on Thursday in Benin.
Oyode was kidnapped when gunmen attacked the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi, Agenebode, Etsako East LGA, where priests and seminarians were observing evening prayers.
Egielewa said the Oyode was freed at 7:00 pm in a village near Ajaokuta, Kogi State.
“The Bishop of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr Gabriel Dunia, thanked all for prayers and moral support during Oyode’s 11-day captivity.
“The Bishop urged government authorities to address the deteriorating security situation in Edo North Senatorial District and Edo State.
“Bishop Dunia appealed to the government to take proactive measures to ensure people’s safety in their homes, farms, and during transit,” Egielewa said.