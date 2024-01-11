ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abbas says FG will get enough forces to deal with miscreants in forests

News Agency Of Nigeria

Efforts are being intensified by the Federal Govt to cleanse up the forests of porchers, illegal loggers and other sundry criminals making life miserable in the forests.

Minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe-Abbas-Lawal [NewsWireNGR]
Minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe-Abbas-Lawal [NewsWireNGR]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abbas spoke on Thursday while declaring the ministry’s top management retreat holding at the Fifth Chukker Resort, Maraba-Jost Road, Kaduna State.

NAN also reports that the retreat has as its theme, "Policy Embedment and Prioritization of Key Action for a Renewed Hope in Environmental Management”.

He lamented; "It is quite unfortunate that most of our forests have been taken over by bandits, kidnappers and other terrorists that have been unleashing mayhem on innocent Ngerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is an issue that is of much concern to President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government will soon set up enough forces to beef up security in the forests.

"We are liaising with the Military, DSS, Police and other security agencies in this direction so as to remedy the ugly trend.”

Abbas added that efforts were being intensified by the Federal Government to cleanse up the forests of porchers, illegal loggers and other sundry criminals making life miserable in the forests.

According to the minister, the various tree species in the country must be adequately protected, while the Federal Government is also doing everything humanly possible to address all environmental challenges.

Abbas further said that the Federal Government was pondering on introducing Coastal Guards in the country to boost security in Nigeria ‘s coastal waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will also look at other issues like perennial flooding, coastal and gully erosion and other related environmental challenges plaguing parts of Nigeria,” the minister said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Abbas says FG will get enough forces to deal with miscreants in forests

Abbas says FG will get enough forces to deal with miscreants in forests

See the list of 11 Supreme Court judges to be sworn in next week

See the list of 11 Supreme Court judges to be sworn in next week

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ogun State election

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ogun State election

Israel faces ICJ after South Africa accuses it of genocide

Israel faces ICJ after South Africa accuses it of genocide

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Mohammad Bello-Shehu, Federal Law Maker Representing Fagge Federal Constituency [Premium Times Nigeria]

Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly