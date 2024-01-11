Abbas says FG will get enough forces to deal with miscreants in forests

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abbas spoke on Thursday while declaring the ministry’s top management retreat holding at the Fifth Chukker Resort, Maraba-Jost Road, Kaduna State.

NAN also reports that the retreat has as its theme, "Policy Embedment and Prioritization of Key Action for a Renewed Hope in Environmental Management”.

He lamented; "It is quite unfortunate that most of our forests have been taken over by bandits, kidnappers and other terrorists that have been unleashing mayhem on innocent Ngerians.

"This is an issue that is of much concern to President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government will soon set up enough forces to beef up security in the forests.

"We are liaising with the Military, DSS, Police and other security agencies in this direction so as to remedy the ugly trend.”

Abbas added that efforts were being intensified by the Federal Government to cleanse up the forests of porchers, illegal loggers and other sundry criminals making life miserable in the forests.

According to the minister, the various tree species in the country must be adequately protected, while the Federal Government is also doing everything humanly possible to address all environmental challenges.

Abbas further said that the Federal Government was pondering on introducing Coastal Guards in the country to boost security in Nigeria ‘s coastal waters.

