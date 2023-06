In a press conference held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, expressed deep disappointment in the current leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano state.

Ogenyi questioned how the newly elected government could commence large-scale demolitions without thoroughly studying the handover notes left by the previous administration.

Governor Abba Yusuf has reportedly ordered the demolition of a three-story plaza containing ninety shops, as well as the near-completed five-star Daula Hotel, which boasts ninety rooms and is estimated to be worth over 10 billion naira. The demolitions were carried out within the first three weeks of the governor's tenure.

Ogenyi referred to the demolitions as "inhuman activities" that have resulted in the displacement of thousands of people. He criticised the government for showing no concern for the suffering caused and even vowing to continue the demolition exercise, thereby exacerbating the harm inflicted on the populace.