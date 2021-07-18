Police detective Abba Kyari explains why he attended Obi Cubana's mother’s burial

Obi Cubana buried his mother in grand style at Oba town in Anambra state on Friday with many public figures in attendance.

Since Friday, the burial ceremony has been the talk of the town as the party was characterised with spraying of cash and display of opulence.

Many Nigerians on social media have also wondered how Abba Kyari, a senior police officer functions as a detective when he hobnobs with moneybags at the burial.

Reacting to this on his Facebook page, the police officer justified his attendance, saying Cubana is a “brother and good friend.”

He said, “Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is one of the most hardworking entrepreneurs and humble personalities that I have known for many years. He is a brother and good friend.

“For his good nature and good heart, today I had to squeeze out time from my busy schedule to honor him by attending the burial of his beloved mom In Oba town, Anambra State.

“May God Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss. Ameen.”