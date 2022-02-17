Abba Kyari: 2 police officers suspended over alleged involvement in drug deal

The suspended officers work under the embattled super cop, Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force.

The officers are Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police, James Bawa.

Announcing the development in a statement on Thursday, February 17, 2022, the Commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said that the officers’ suspension took effect from Monday.

The PSC also asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to suspend Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

The statement reads in part: The Police Service Commission has suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406. the Commission has approved the suspension of the Officers until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them.

“The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations.

“The Inspector General of Police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

“The IGP is further requested to inform the Commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action.”