Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has said that coronavirus cases may rise to 120,000 cases between July and August.

Abayomi while speaking on Friday, May 8, 2020, at a press conference said based on the current trend of the case of the pandemic, Lagos is expected to reach the peak of the outbreak during the period.

He said the projection is based on the government’s model, adding that the state government is preparing and increasing its capacity and strategies to deal with this situation.

He said, “Just a month ago, on April 7, we saw 10 cases per day. Two weeks later it was 32, then 70 cases. We are now seeing above 100 cases per day. This shows our graph is moving in a gentle incline upwards.

“We definitely have not reached the peak of our outbreak. We suspect that the peak will happen sometime in July or August and so we are preparing for the oncoming; we are increasing our capacity and strategies to deal with this situation.”

Currently, Lagos has a total of 1,491 confirmed cases, but Abayomi said if not for the strategies implemented by the government, 6,000 cases would have been recorded in the state.

The commissioner also disclosed that there is a gradual increase in the number of positive cases across local government areas in the state.