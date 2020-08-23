Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe has said that Ghana’s action against nationals of other countries, particularly targeting Nigerians, pointed to state endorsement of xenophobic attacks.

Abaribe, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, described it as criminal and very disturbing the closure of shops of Nigerians in Ghana by its authorities.

Ghanaian officials had recently sealed off the shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Accra for allegedly failing to pay the one million-dollar equity stipulated by the Ghana Investment Promotions Council.

Abaribe said: “The authorities in that country need to prove us wrong by putting a halt to further closure of the shops and attacks on Nigerians in compliance to the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) protocol”.

Ghanaian traders union shut Nigerians' shops in 2019. (Nigerian News Express)

The minority leader further described as a willful denigration of sub-regional brotherhood and one that is in clear conflict with ECOWAS protocol, Ghana’s recent regulations, which stipulated that retail trade was the exclusive preserve of Ghanaians.

“So what’s the point having an economic community if at the end of the day each country resolves to make laws and regulations that are in contradiction with the binding protocol.

“This is quite absurd as it negates the spirit that propelled the formation of ECOWAS in the first place”, Abaribe said.

Abaribe accordingly urged ECOWAS to brace up and come clear in the prevailing circumstances to address the member-country behaviour and its far reaching implications in it’s protocol, particularly the issue of free trade and movement among the peoples of the West African sub-region.

He said that Ghana, which hitherto, had been enjoying a robust relationship with Nigeria, had in recent times been treating our people with so much contempt and undeserved reprehension.