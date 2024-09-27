A leader who exemplifies God's true purpose of creation - Obi hails Oyedepo at 70

Obi said this in his congratulatory message to Oyedepo who attained age 70 on Friday. The message was posted on Obi’s X handle by his media aide, Ibrahim Umar.

The former Anambra State governor said that Oyedepo had remained a remarkable figure in faith, a dedicated servant in God’s vineyard, and a leader who exemplified the true purpose of God’s creation.

“Your life continues to be a source of blessing, reflecting dedication, tireless work and commitment to God’s mission.

“Through your ministry, countless lives have been touched, embodying faith, hope and love.

“Outstanding institutions such as Living Faith Church, Covenant University and Kingdom Heritage Model School stand as lasting testimonies to your pursuit of excellence.

“Today, we honour your enduring legacy, your compassionate outreach and your immense contribution to humanity,” Obi said.

He prayed to God to strengthen, guide and bless the cleric more.

“Thank you for being a beacon of God’s grace. Your remarkable journey will inspire generations to embrace faith, integrity and purposeful living.

