8th Edo Assembly to be inaugurated June 16

News Agency Of Nigeria

The proclamation is contained in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, dated June 14, 2023 and addressed to the Clerk of the House in Benin.

Edo House of Assembly
The letter reads: “I write at the instance of His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and to forward herewith a proclamation under the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 for necessary action by the House of Assembly.

“Whereas, it is provided in Sub-section (3) of Section 105 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, that the person elected as governor shall have power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the First Session of the state assembly immediately after swearing in.

“Now, therefore, I, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, Governor, Edo State, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Sub-section (3) of Section 105 aforesaid, and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the first session of the eight assembly of the Edo State House of Assembly shall hold on Friday, the 16th day of June, 2023.

“Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Edo State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, at Benin City, this 14th Day of June 2023,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that principal officers of the house will be elected on that day.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

