ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

81 more suspects arrested for looting during hunger protest in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Items recovered from 212 suspects include 303 bags of fertilizer, 50 motorcycles, three tricycles, 12 bicycles, nine chairs, 54 cartons of mosquito net, two bags of rice, and office furniture.

81 more suspects arrested in Jigawa for looting during hunger protest.
81 more suspects arrested in Jigawa for looting during hunger protest.

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse that the suspects were arrested on Saturday and Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this brings the total number of suspects so far arrested and detained to 294 from Aug.1 in the state.

The command also listed items recovered from 212 suspects to include 303 bags of fertilizer, 50 motorcycles, three tricycles, 12 bicycles, nine chairs, 54 cartons of mosquito net, two bags of rice and office furniture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiisu said 37 of the 212 suspects were detained on Saturday for alleged involvement in vandalism and destruction of property.

He explained that the commands had recovered 249 bags of fertilizer, 100 cartons of mosquito nets, 11 motorcycles, and four air conditioners.

Other items recovered also included four televisions, three desktop computers, 34 sachets of agrochemicals, rice, a water pump, solar panels, and 10 office chairs.

These items were recovered during the command’s Saturday operations in Kazaure, Babura and Gagarawa Local Government Areas,’’ he said.

The spokesperson further said that some suspects were alleged to have forcefully entered the guest and farmhouse of one Sen. Babangida Hussaini and carted away valuables items.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, 45 of the suspects were arrested on Monday in Babura, Gwiwa, Roni and Birnin Kudu LGAs.

He, however, said 30 bags of guinea corn, 94 bags of fertilizer, 335 bales of mosquito nets, two motorcycles, four bags of hibiscus flower, 12 refrigerators, and 12 computers were recovered in the Monday operation.

Other items recovered on the same day were: Three printers, six ceiling fans, eight solar panels, 66 office chairs, two wheelbarrows and two carpets

“No fewer than 195 of the suspects have so been charged to Court,’’ Shiisu said, adding that the state was not peaceful, with no report of any violence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

81 more suspects arrested for looting during hunger protest in Jigawa

81 more suspects arrested for looting during hunger protest in Jigawa

Police arrest 76 suspects with 25 Russian flags in Kano

Police arrest 76 suspects with 25 Russian flags in Kano

10 in police net for displaying Russian flags in Gombe

10 in police net for displaying Russian flags in Gombe

Nigerian who wrote WASSCE 17 times bags award in US

Nigerian who wrote WASSCE 17 times bags award in US

Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of Olympics offered $250,000 porn deal

Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of Olympics offered $250,000 porn deal

Olympian kicked out for distracting athletes with skimpy clothing after elimination

Olympian kicked out for distracting athletes with skimpy clothing after elimination

Customs to begin implementation of food import duty waiver soon

Customs to begin implementation of food import duty waiver soon

Armed robbers attack gold buyer's shop, escape with money and gold (video)

Armed robbers attack gold buyer's shop, escape with money and gold (video)

Abuja protesters abandon organisers on day 6 of nationwide protest

Abuja protesters abandon organisers on day 6 of nationwide protest

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined protesters to condemn police brutality in Nigeria IN 2020. [Twitter/@gboyegaakosile]

Sanwo-Olu begs Lagos residents to shun protest, promises more palliatives

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal