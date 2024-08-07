81 more suspects arrested for looting during hunger protest in Jigawa

The command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse that the suspects were arrested on Saturday and Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this brings the total number of suspects so far arrested and detained to 294 from Aug.1 in the state.

The command also listed items recovered from 212 suspects to include 303 bags of fertilizer, 50 motorcycles, three tricycles, 12 bicycles, nine chairs, 54 cartons of mosquito net, two bags of rice and office furniture.

Shiisu said 37 of the 212 suspects were detained on Saturday for alleged involvement in vandalism and destruction of property.

He explained that the commands had recovered 249 bags of fertilizer, 100 cartons of mosquito nets, 11 motorcycles, and four air conditioners.

Other items recovered also included four televisions, three desktop computers, 34 sachets of agrochemicals, rice, a water pump, solar panels, and 10 office chairs.

“These items were recovered during the command’s Saturday operations in Kazaure, Babura and Gagarawa Local Government Areas,’’ he said.

The spokesperson further said that some suspects were alleged to have forcefully entered the guest and farmhouse of one Sen. Babangida Hussaini and carted away valuables items.

According to him, 45 of the suspects were arrested on Monday in Babura, Gwiwa, Roni and Birnin Kudu LGAs.

He, however, said 30 bags of guinea corn, 94 bags of fertilizer, 335 bales of mosquito nets, two motorcycles, four bags of hibiscus flower, 12 refrigerators, and 12 computers were recovered in the Monday operation.

Other items recovered on the same day were: Three printers, six ceiling fans, eight solar panels, 66 office chairs, two wheelbarrows and two carpets