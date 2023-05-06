The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

80,000 candidates sit for rescheduled UTME

News Agency Of Nigeria

Benjamin said the deployment of innovations in the conduct of the exam paid off as the exercise recorded the lowest reported cases of infractions.

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.
JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

Recommended articles

JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said this while monitoring the exercise on Saturday in Abuja.

Benjamin said about 80,000 candidates who could not sit for the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, sat for the rescheduled UTME across the country.

He said candidates affected include those who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination, those who could not be biometrically verified and those with mismatched data, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin said the deployment of innovations in the conduct of the exam paid off as the exercise recorded the lowest reported cases of infractions.

“In this year’s UTME, issue of examination malpractices was reduced to almost zero level,” he said.

Speaking on the results of the rescheduled UTME, Benjamin said the board’s management would analyse the conduct of the exercise after its conclusion and take a decision.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who also monitored the examination alongside JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the rescheduled 2023 UTME.

Adamu, who was at a Computer Based Test (CBT) centre, located at Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro, expressed delight over the smooth conduct of the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very happy with what I have seen. The (temporary) holding room (for candidates), and the arrangement in the conduct of the examination is in order,” Adamu said.

The Minister, who said there were no any negative incident recorded in the conduct of the UTME at the CBT centre, made a case for a temporary holding place for candidates waiting for the scheduled time of the exam.

“Everything is okay, have you seen any problem? Perhaps they should have a class for the holding room, I think that is the only improvement they will make here,” Adamu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JAMB had on May 2 released the results of candidates who had earlier took part in the exam, which commenced on April 25.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

King Charles’ coronation draws thousands in paper crowns and plastic tiaras

King Charles’ coronation draws thousands in paper crowns and plastic tiaras

2023 census critical to addressing Nigeria’s problems – Commissioner

2023 census critical to addressing Nigeria’s problems – Commissioner

JAMB clears air on purported multiple scheduling of candidate for UTME

JAMB clears air on purported multiple scheduling of candidate for UTME

Not My King protesters arrested at King Charles' coronation

"Not My King” protesters arrested at King Charles' coronation

80,000 candidates sit for rescheduled UTME

80,000 candidates sit for rescheduled UTME

King, Queen appear on Buckingham Palace balcony to acknowledge crowds

King, Queen appear on Buckingham Palace balcony to acknowledge crowds

Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles’ coronation, without Meghan

Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles’ coronation, without Meghan

Transition Council disowns 'fake' programme of event for Tinubu's inauguration

Transition Council disowns 'fake' programme of event for Tinubu's inauguration

1,700 Nigerians trapped in Sudan war to be evacuated soon – FG

1,700 Nigerians trapped in Sudan war to be evacuated soon – FG

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK