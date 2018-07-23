8 mosque worshippers killed in Borno sucide bombing attack

news

A suicide-bomb attack at a mosque in the Mainari area of Konduga, Borno State, claimed the lives of eight worshippers in the early hours of Monday, July 23, 2018.

According to a report by AFP, a security source and a local resident confirmed that a male suicide bomber detonated his explosives at about 5:15am, leaving five people injured.

According to both accounts, seven of the victims died in the mosque while another died on the way to Maiduguri, the state capital.

The security source said, "The male bomber walked into the mosque at about 5:15 am (0415 GMT) while prayers were on and exploded, killing eight worshippers and injuring five others."

Konduga resident, Umar Goni, said he helped in the rescue of victims after witnessing the blast on his way to the mosque.

"We pulled out seven dead bodies and six injured worshippers. One of the six injured died on the way to hospital," he said.