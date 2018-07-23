Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

8 mosque worshippers killed in Borno sucide bombing attack

In Borno 8 mosque worshippers killed in sucide bombing attack

Seven of the victims died in the mosque while another died on the way to a hospital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
8 mosque worshippers killed in Borno sucide bombing attack play Responders at the scene of a Boko Haram attack (illustration) (Tribune)

A suicide-bomb attack at a mosque in the Mainari area of Konduga, Borno State, claimed the lives of eight worshippers in the early hours of Monday, July 23, 2018.

According to a report by AFP, a security source and a local resident confirmed that a male suicide bomber detonated his explosives at about 5:15am, leaving five people injured.

According to both accounts, seven of the victims died in the mosque while another died on the way to Maiduguri, the state capital.

The security source said, "The male bomber walked into the mosque at about 5:15 am (0415 GMT) while prayers were on and exploded, killing eight worshippers and injuring five others."

Konduga resident, Umar Goni, said he helped in the rescue of victims after witnessing the blast on his way to the mosque.

"We pulled out seven dead bodies and six injured worshippers. One of the six injured died on the way to hospital," he said.

The attack comes on the trail of recent bloody attacks carried out by terrorist group, Boko Haram, on civilian and military targets.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet
3 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet

Related Articles

Dasuki Northern group attacks AGF, Malami over comments on former NSA
Boko Haram Troops repel insurgents’ attack on Yobe community
Boko Haram 18 killed in attack in Chad: military source
Pulse News Roundup Obama returns for Mandela, Kabila remains tight-lipped and other African stories of the week
Pulse News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week
Boko Haram I received N30, 000 for abducting Chibok school girls — Suspect
Boko Haram Bomb specialists gets N5,000 for every suicide attack
In UNIMAID TETFUND inaugurates President Muhammadu Buhari Senate building

Local

President Buhari and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole
Oshiomhole APC chairman threatens to fire Ngige from party, Buhari's cabinet due to his lack of respect
How Buhari survived bomb attack 4 years ago
Buhari How President survived bomb attack that killed at least 50 people 4 years ago
What Senate President, Bukola Saraki told Adeleke University graduands
Saraki What Senate President told Adeleke University graduands
Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick has apologized to the President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for the Super Eagles group stage exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Buhari President salutes renowned Pharmacist, Dahiru Wali, at 83