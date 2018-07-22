Pulse.ng logo
Troops repel Boko Haram insurgents’ attack on Yobe community

Troops repel Boko Haram insurgents' attack on Yobe community

  • Published:
(Army HQ)

The Nigerian Army said on Sunday that its troops had successfully repelled an attack on a military patrol team coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents at Sasawa community in Yobe.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, said this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

According to Chukwu, the gallant troops on Saturday repelled an ambush by the insurgents and killed many of them in gun battles at Sasawa in Babbangida Local Government Area of Yobe.

He said the insurgents were planning to attack the Babbangida market to steal food items and laid ambush for the troops on patrol.

“Troops of 233 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE have neutralised scores of Boko Haram terrorists today, 21 July, along Sasawa Road in Babbangida Local Government Area of Yobe State while countering  an ambush staged by element terrorists.

“The troops encountered the ambush during a fighting patrol to clear the general area of the fleeing elements of Boko Haram terrorists who have been on rampage for food and logistics.

“The gallant troops overpowered and neutralized the insurgents in the fierce fight that ensued and successfully extricated themselves from the ambush,” he said

Chukwu explained that reports indicated that the insurgents, whose original plan was to attack and loot Babbangida market, aborted the mission and laid ambush for the troops on patrol.

He, however, disclosed that the troops recorded some casualties but that the situation was under control.

The army spokesman added that additional men had been deployed to reinforce the patrol troops, while the Air Task Force was on aerial surveillance to track the fleeing terrorists.

Chukwu called on the people of the affected communities not to panic over the development which is under control.

