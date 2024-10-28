ADVERTISEMENT
8-day National grid collapse leads to daily loss of lives at Katsina hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

Electricity is a lifeline and its absence has brought a range of dire consequences.

The coalition chairman, AbdulRahman Abdullahi, said this in a statement issued in Katsina on Sunday. He added that access to electricity-driven healthcare services has been compromised, leading to the tragic loss of lives daily.

Abdullahi lamented, “Electricity is a lifeline and its absence has brought a range of dire consequences.

“This extended outage, resulting from the recent collapse of the national grid, has inflicted severe hardships on millions, impacting lives, businesses, and essential services.

“Many businesses dependent on a stable power supply have been forced to close, resulting in economic setbacks and loss of livelihoods.

“In the past eight days of this power outage, we have witnessed the mounting toll on our communities, with the negative impacts continuing to escalate.”

He explained that it was disheartening that despite the magnitude of the crisis, there has been little communication from the authorities about when to expect a resolution.

“Those in positions of power appear indifferent, seemingly insulated by access to private generators and solar systems at their residences and workplaces.

“This disparity only intensifies the frustration felt by the ordinary citizens who bear the brunt of this crisis,” Abdullahi said.

He expressed concern over the inability of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to provide adequate updates or a comprehensive progress report on the status of the repairs.

“As a key national institution with significant financial and material resources, TCN has a duty to swiftly resolve this issue and to keep the affected regions informed.

“The current state of prolonged silence and inaction is both unjustifiable and unacceptable.

“The Coalition, therefore, calls upon the relevant authorities to prioritise this crisis with the seriousness it warrants,” he called.

Abdullahi pointed out that a coordinated and expedited response was essential to bring relief to affected communities. He urged TCN to take responsibility and commit to providing Nigerians with daily progress updates until this situation is fully resolved.

“In the interest of transparency and accountability, we demand an immediate and sustained response to alleviate the suffering caused by this ongoing power outage,” the coalition demanded.

