7/7 Celebration: Ekiti Police send strong warning to cult groups, parents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CP said that the command and other security agencies were ready to deal decisively with persons or groups that violated the order.

Men of the Nigerian police
Men of the Nigerian police

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner of Police, Akinwale Adeniran, made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

“It has come to the notice of the command that a group of criminally minded individuals particularly cult members of a particular confraternity have concluded plans to celebrate on July 7, a day which is popularly called 7/7.

“Information at our disposal is that on that day of celebration, new members will be inducted, and there will be a renewal of covenant as well as supremacy battle which is usually characterised by violence and bloodshed.

“The command, therefore, warns members of secret cults and other criminal elements in the state to shun such illegal and unhealthy celebration or any such plan or action that could cause unnecessary apprehension or alter the peaceful atmosphere currently being enjoyed in the state,” he said

The CP also directed all Area Commanders, Heads of Intelligence and Tactical Units and the DPOs to be alert, and deploy adequate operatives across their jurisdictions, especially all the identified black spots.

Adeniran also directed the arrest and prosecution of anyone who undermines the peace and security in the state.

According to him, the police will not allow the peace and security in the state to be compromised or traded for any frivolous personal gain.

The CP further said that the command had placed a ban on any form of gathering or celebration in all hotels, bars, event/recreation centres and the like across the state on July 7.

Adeniran said that any social event or gathering in the state on July 7 must be with the authorisation of the state government or the Police authority.

“Parents and guardians are advised to warn their wards to be law-abiding and desist from acts that could cause a breach of peace, or unlawful gathering or assembly before, during and after the said date,” he said.

“Citizens are hereby implored to be security conscious, vigilant, law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses as adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of lives and properties,” Adeniran said.

He appealed to residents in the state to report any untoward incidents to the nearest police station or security agency.

