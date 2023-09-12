74% of Nigerian men confirmed as biological fathers between 2022, 2023

The report, released on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, provides a fascinating glimpse into the landscape of DNA testing across Nigeria.

The study, based on a substantial dataset derived from thousands of users, sheds light on various aspects of DNA testing, including the motivations behind seeking such tests, demographic patterns, and the outcomes of these tests.

One of the most striking findings in the report is that a significant majority of men (73.88%) who doubted their paternity were confirmed as the biological fathers of the children they tested, while 26.12% received negative results. This suggests that a substantial number of men in Nigeria have sought DNA testing to establish their paternity.

Geographically, Lagos dominated the DNA testing landscape, with 82.89% of total tests conducted in the state. This concentration can be attributed to the presence of Smart DNA's office in Lagos, the state's economic strength, and its dense population.

The study also delved into the reasons behind DNA testing requests. A staggering 89.10% of tests were conducted for 'Peace of Mind,' indicating that individuals primarily seek DNA testing to confirm biological relationships for personal reasons. A smaller percentage of tests were carried out for 'Immigration' (8.97%) and 'Legal' (0.64%) purposes.

Men took the lead in initiating DNA testing, accounting for 86.44% of the first contacts, while women represented 13.56%. This finding suggests that men are more inclined to have doubts about paternity or other relationships and take the initiative to seek testing.

Regarding ethnic groups, the Yoruba ethnic group had the highest representation, accounting for 61.23% of tests, followed by the Igbo (19.07%), others (12.08%), and the Edo (6.78%). This distribution is likely reflective of the ethnic diversity in Lagos and its environs.

Notably, more tests were conducted on male children (56.62%) compared to female children (43.38%), hinting at a potential cultural preference for confirming the paternity of male offspring.

Regarding the age range of those tested, the majority of tests were conducted on children aged 0-5 years (58.02%), followed by the 6-12 age group (25.95%). This indicates that paternity tests are predominantly conducted when children are younger.