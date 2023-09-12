Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

74% of Nigerian men confirmed as biological fathers between 2022, 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The study also delved into the reasons behind DNA testing requests. A staggering 89.10% of tests were conducted for 'Peace of Mind.'

The report also highlighted the age group most likely to seek DNA testing
The report also highlighted the age group most likely to seek DNA testing

Recommended articles

The report, released on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, provides a fascinating glimpse into the landscape of DNA testing across Nigeria.

The study, based on a substantial dataset derived from thousands of users, sheds light on various aspects of DNA testing, including the motivations behind seeking such tests, demographic patterns, and the outcomes of these tests.

One of the most striking findings in the report is that a significant majority of men (73.88%) who doubted their paternity were confirmed as the biological fathers of the children they tested, while 26.12% received negative results. This suggests that a substantial number of men in Nigeria have sought DNA testing to establish their paternity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geographically, Lagos dominated the DNA testing landscape, with 82.89% of total tests conducted in the state. This concentration can be attributed to the presence of Smart DNA's office in Lagos, the state's economic strength, and its dense population.

The study also delved into the reasons behind DNA testing requests. A staggering 89.10% of tests were conducted for 'Peace of Mind,' indicating that individuals primarily seek DNA testing to confirm biological relationships for personal reasons. A smaller percentage of tests were carried out for 'Immigration' (8.97%) and 'Legal' (0.64%) purposes.

Men took the lead in initiating DNA testing, accounting for 86.44% of the first contacts, while women represented 13.56%. This finding suggests that men are more inclined to have doubts about paternity or other relationships and take the initiative to seek testing.

Regarding ethnic groups, the Yoruba ethnic group had the highest representation, accounting for 61.23% of tests, followed by the Igbo (19.07%), others (12.08%), and the Edo (6.78%). This distribution is likely reflective of the ethnic diversity in Lagos and its environs.

Notably, more tests were conducted on male children (56.62%) compared to female children (43.38%), hinting at a potential cultural preference for confirming the paternity of male offspring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the age range of those tested, the majority of tests were conducted on children aged 0-5 years (58.02%), followed by the 6-12 age group (25.95%). This indicates that paternity tests are predominantly conducted when children are younger.

The report also highlighted the age group most likely to seek DNA testing, with 40% falling in the 31-40 age bracket and 23% in the 41-50 age group. These findings suggest that individuals in these age groups are more financially capable of affording DNA testing services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Tinubu returns to Abuja after diplomatic visits to India, UAE

BREAKING: Tinubu returns to Abuja after diplomatic visits to India, UAE

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers

MTN dominates Anambra telecom market with 50% share

MTN dominates Anambra telecom market with 50% share

'Farmers are back to farm,' Tinubu, Ribadu get praised for boosting security

'Farmers are back to farm,' Tinubu, Ribadu get praised for boosting security

74% of Nigerian men confirmed as biological fathers between 2022, 2023

74% of Nigerian men confirmed as biological fathers between 2022, 2023

Tribunal nullifies Bagos' victory, declares LP's Ajang Alfred winner in Plateau

Tribunal nullifies Bagos' victory, declares LP's Ajang Alfred winner in Plateau

APC accuses Governor Adeleke of prioritising glamour over development

APC accuses Governor Adeleke of prioritising glamour over development

DSS arrests King of Akoh Kingdom in connection with murder of police officer

DSS arrests King of Akoh Kingdom in connection with murder of police officer

Ogun lawmaker denies inflating road contract figures from ₦9bn to ₦54bn

Ogun lawmaker denies inflating road contract figures from ₦9bn to ₦54bn

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president