74 abducted children in Zamfara state freed after ransoms paid
The abducted children were found to be suffering from severe malnutrition.
The incident highlights the rise of criminal gangs in the region, who have been attacking hundreds of local communities across northwestern Nigeria in recent years.
In the case of the Wadzamai village abductions, two parents said they paid 20,000 naira ($43.50) each to secure the release of their children, who were among those released on Friday.
However, the children were found to be suffering from severe malnutrition. Meanwhile, a village head in Wadzamai confirmed that 11 people were still being held, while two were killed trying to escape from their captors.
