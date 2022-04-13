RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

72 UNIBEN students bag FG’s scholarships

Seventy-two students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo, have been awarded Federal Government’s scholarship under the aegis of the Nigeria Award.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of the university announced this on Wednesday via a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

This scholarship, she said was valued at N250,000 for each awardee every year, which only applicable to studies in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

Ehanire explained that the scholarships took effect from the 2021 academic session with the beneficiaries drawn from the Sciences, Law and Social Sciences.

