7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

Bayo Wahab

Here are seven ministers whose portfolios threw Nigerians off balance.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

The President’s ministerial list consists of both politicians and technocrats whose professional backgrounds and career trajectories placed them in prime positions for certain national assignments.

However, going by the tradition of political appointment by successive governments, the portfolios assigned to the nominees are usually at odds with their career paths.

Adebayo Adelabu (NAN)
Anyone who had seen the CV of Adebayo Adelabu before his appointment would have concluded that, with his lofty career in banking and finance and wealth of experience at the Central Bank of Nigeria, he would be a good fit for the Ministry of Finance or Trade and Investment.

But that’s not where the President wants him to apply his knowledge and experience. Adelabu is Nigeria’s incoming Minister of Power and we’ll have to wait to see what he has to offer.

If Nigerians had the right to pick a ministry for Dele Alake, the bulk of them would most likely give him the Ministry of Information because that’s his forte.

Dele Alake appeared before the Senate on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, for screening. [TheCable]
As a veteran journalist, Alake served as Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 when Tinubu was governor of the state.

He has held other positions that put him in charge of information management. Surprisingly, the President appointed him as Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Nigerians are still scratching their heads to understand his motive.

Lola Ade-John [BBC]
Lola Ade-John is a seasoned Information and Technology expert with years of experience in the banking industry.

Due to her profile, the Senate during her screening tailored all their questions towards banking and information technology with the mindset that she would end up in either of the two, but President Tinubu decided to deploy her in the Ministry of Tourism.

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had previously served as the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity [Twitter]
Whether Festus Keyamo’s ministerial appointment was an afterthought or not is no longer the issue, but Nigerians did not envisage that the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment would be the next Minister of Aviation.

Aviation is a sensitive ministry and since Keyamo, a lawyer by profession is the President’s choice to man the ministry, it remains to be seen what he’ll do to rejuvenate the sector.

Having a 63-year-old man as a minister of youth is one of the major flaws and surprises of President Tinubu’s ministerial appointments.

Abubakar Momoh is the incoming Minister of Youth. [Leadership]
Abubakar is a career politician whose political relevance would be elevated by his position as the Minister of Youth, but what he has for the youth is what the youth will have to wait to find out in the next three years.

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State, former Governor (TheWhistler)
It is expected that with the energy Nyesom Wike indirectly invested in Tinubu’s presidential campaigns, it is not surprising that he gets a ministerial appointment.

Nigerians expected Wike to be assigned to the Ministry of Niger Delta, surprisingly, Wike got the ministry no one envisage he would supervise.

The appointment of the former Governor of Zamfara State is both ironic and misplaced.

Bello Matawalle. [Legit]
As Nigeria continues the fight against terrorism, it is expected of the President to consolidate the efforts with the appointment of a credible nominee for the Ministry of Defence.

Sadly, the president picked an ex-governor, whose administration in Zamfara failed to tame banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

