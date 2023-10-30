ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

7 side hustles for 9-5vers with zero capital needed

Ima Elijah

With a little effort, you can make extra money and achieve your financial goals.

Side hustle gives you extra cash no doubt [Robert Walters]
Side hustle gives you extra cash no doubt [Robert Walters]

Recommended articles

Whether you're an accountant, a teacher, or a healthcare professional, a side hustle can provide the extra financial cushion you need.

Here's a personalised guide, breaking down specific side hustles for different passions and personalities:

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have a passion for writing, you can start your own freelance writing business. You can find freelance writing jobs on websites like Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer.com.

If you have an eye for design, you can start your own graphic design business. You can offer your services to businesses and individuals who need help with branding, marketing materials, and website design.

If you have a knack for technology, you can start your own web development business. You can build websites for businesses and individuals who need a professional online presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're good at social media, you can start your own social media management business. You can offer your services to businesses who need help managing their social media accounts, creating content, and engaging with their followers.

If you're organised and have good communication skills, you can start your own virtual assistant business. You can offer administrative, technical, or creative assistance to clients from a remote location.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're good at a particular subject, you can start your own tutoring business. You can tutor students online or in person.

If you have a passion for creating content, and a marketable personality or lifestlye, you can consider start your own content creation business. This could include writing blog posts, creating videos, or taking photos. You can then sell your content to businesses or individuals who need it.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What is my offence? - Fubara confirms impeachment plot against him

What is my offence? - Fubara confirms impeachment plot against him

Rivers House of Assembly set ablaze, Fubara facing alledged planned impeachment

Rivers House of Assembly set ablaze, Fubara facing alledged planned impeachment

We’re cutting down cost of governance to save money - Governor Otti

We’re cutting down cost of governance to save money - Governor Otti

7 side hustles for 9-5vers with zero capital needed

7 side hustles for 9-5vers with zero capital needed

NLC to embark on mass protest in Imo over alleged violation of rights

NLC to embark on mass protest in Imo over alleged violation of rights

We're reforming economic, business environment to promote efficiency - Tinubu

We're reforming economic, business environment to promote efficiency - Tinubu

Enugu Fire Service puts out gas flare, warns against illegal drilling of boreholes

Enugu Fire Service puts out gas flare, warns against illegal drilling of boreholes

We’ve taken a principled stand against insecurity in Abia - Gov Otti

We’ve taken a principled stand against insecurity in Abia - Gov Otti

NLC to meet FG today, rejects Minister Lalong's attendance

NLC to meet FG today, rejects Minister Lalong's attendance

Pulse Sports

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu