Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health says the state government has approved seven private laboratories as coronavirus testing centres.

The commissioner while speaking at a briefing on Friday, June 26, 2020, said the decision was taken to increase coronavirus testing in the state.

He disclosed that seven Local Government Areas in the state have the highest number of coronavirus infections.

The LGAs according to him are Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Kosofe, Ikeja, Oshodi, Surulere and Lagos Mainland.

Abayomi said, “As Lagos continuously attempts to open up various aspects of its economy, it is imperative that Covid-19 tests are widely available to members of the public. In a bid to ramp up its testing capacity, Lagos State Government has taken a strategic decision to include private laboratories in the testing of Covid-19.

“The testing facilities as we’ve established at the moment, are the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, the Lagos State Biobank, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, and the Central Public Health Laboratory in Yaba.

“We’ve also included some private facilities. They are Total Medical Services, SynLab, 54 Gene, Medbury Medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, O2 Medical Services, and Clina Lancert Laboratories. They’ve all passed their validations, they have been accredited.

“We are in the middle of the outbreak and, therefore, we still expect to see a lot more cases in the next few months.”

He, however, advised Lagosians to observe all preventive protocols including the use of face masks, social distancing and regular washing of hands.