Seven officers of the Nigeria Police Force were killed in a crash while travelling in an 18-seater Toyota Hummer Bus on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

The accident occurred at Jaji town along Kaduna-Zaria Road, according to a statement by the Police on Tuesday, July 14.

The deceased officers were attached to the Special Forces Unit, and were on their way to Katsina State with 11 other officers who survived the crash with injuries.

"The deceased were part of an additional deployment made recently by the Force to boost the ongoing fight against bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Katsina State," the statement read.

Three of the deceased officers have been buried according to Islamic rites, while the remains of the other four officers have been deposited in a morgue.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, described the loss as one of the unfortunate sacrifices that can happen in the line of duty.

The Police boss has directed the Police Accounts and Budget Department to ensure the immediate payment of the burial expenses, benefits and other entitlements to the families of the deceased officers.

A team of Police Medical Personnel has also been dispatched to Kaduna where the injured officers are receiving medical attention.