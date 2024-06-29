ADVERTISEMENT
6 killed, many injured as suicide bombers strike wedding ceremony in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Muhammed Kasim, another witness said that the attack happened around 1:30 p.m.

6 killed, many injured as suicide bombers strike at a wedding in Borno/Illustration
6 killed, many injured as suicide bombers strike at a wedding in Borno/Illustration

Tragedy struck when the suicide bomber detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) in Gwoza town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack occurred at a busy motor park called Marrarraban Gwoza.

Borno State Commissioner of Police (CP), Yusuf Lawal, confirmed the attack saying that a female suicide bomber carried out the attack.

Lawal said that he was informed by the Divisional Police Officer in Gwoza, that at least six people were killed with 15 others evacuated to the hospital.

An eyewitness who identified himself as Buba told NAN that the suicide bomber targeted a wedding ceremony.

Buba said that the attack shattered the joy and celebration of the special day, leaving families and loved ones in mourning.

“We heard a very loud sound of explosives, accompanied by dust; then we saw bodies on the ground."

He said that several victims were evacuated to the hospital while security agencies were deployed to sanitise the area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

