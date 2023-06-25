ADVERTISEMENT
6 Nigerian pilgrims die in Mecca, 30 suffer mental health challenges

Nurudeen Shotayo

NAHCON said its medical team has offered consultation to 15,860 patients during the ongoing pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

6 Nigerian pilgrims die in Mecca, 30 suffer mental health challenges/Illustration.
6 Nigerian pilgrims die in Mecca, 30 suffer mental health challenges/Illustration.

Chief of Operations and Head of the Nigerian Medical Team for the 2023 Hajj, Usman Galadima, made this known during a meeting of the commission in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

While giving an account of the medical team's activities in Makkah so far, Galadima said 15,860 patients have been offered consultation, of which eight had communicable diseases.

He also said that the team recorded six deaths, seven cases of pregnancies, and two miscarriages, adding that those with mental health challenges are currently undergoing treatment and are expected to perform Hajj.

The deceased pilgrims are two delegates from Osun, Kaduna, and Plateau states each.

According to him, “There are 30 of them with mental health challenges.

“We have been managing them in our facilities. We have about four psychiatrists on the team.

“We have been managing them and all of them would likely perform hajj because they are a bit stable now.

In his own remarks, the Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, attributed the success of the outbound movement of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to the tremendous support of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim.

“I want to appreciate the support and guidance of President Bola Tinubu and his Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for their support in many ways where the mention of it could be very unnecessary.

“Our being here today is made possible for their support and guidance on the leadership of NAHCON,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

