585 small businesses holders get ₦150,000 livelihood grants each in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olorunmosunle advised beneficiaries to use the grants judiciously and not to divert them to frivolities.

Participants at the Livelihood Grants (SLI 1.3) Training in Lokoja. [NAN]

The beneficiaries, mainly petty traders, artisans and small business owners got the grants after receiving training under the state’s “Livelihood Grants’’ programme on how to expand their businesses.

Mr Kehinde Olorunmosunle, Head of Delivery Platform for Social Transfer and Livelihood Grants, told newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday that the beneficiaries were between 18 years and 35 years of age.

He described the beneficiaries as agile people that are able to run around and do businesses.

They are petty traders, artisans, hair dressers, bakers, and fashion designers, among others.

“The training is meant to continue to remind the beneficiaries on the need to use the money judiciously.

“The beneficiaries had earlier been trained on what was expected of them and their businesses before getting the money.

“We went into their communities to confirm the authenticity of their various businesses before releasing the grant to them.

“Immediately the money was given to them, we also moved into the communities to monitor how they applied the funds,’’ he said.

He expressed appreciation of the Kogi government for the timely release of funds that had enabled Kogi citizens to benefit from the grants.

He also commended the Federal Government and the World Bank for the initiative, saying it had yielded tangible results in Kogi.

Some of the beneficiaries, Musa Abah, Miss Rejoice Thomas, and Miss Medinat Kabiru thanked the World Bank, and the federal and Kogi governments for the gesture.

