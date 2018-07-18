news

The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed that at least 52 people were killed in the flood tragedy that struck Jibia local government area of the state on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

The initial death toll, according to state governor, Aminu Masari, was 44, but SEMA executive director, Aminu Waziri, has confirmed that 52 bodies have been found.

While addressing journalists on Tuesday, July 17, Waziri said the dead bodies were recovered in five villages with 24 washing away to neighbouring Niger Republic.

He said, "We have recovered 52 dead bodies from the five villages and we are still searching for 20 others.

"Twenty-four of the victims were washed away to Mada Rumfa and Kantumi villages in neighbouring Niger Republic.

"Some of the victims were pulled from the rubbles of their collapsed homes."

Waziri disclosed that over 500 houses were destroyed by the flood, leaving over 5,000 people displaced. He said some of the survivors have been resettled in make shift camps in schools. He also disclosed that 27 people injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital.

According to a report by Channels Television, heavy rainfall caused the river channels in the affected villages to overflow their banks in the affected villages.

Some of the communities affected by the flood are Kwata, Dantudu, Sabuwar, Tukare, Tsohuwar Tukare and Ungwar Mai Kwari, among others.

Buhari sad over flood devastation

In a condolence message issued on Monday, July 16, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sadness over the devastation caused by floods in Katsina and other areas of the country .

He said, "I'm deeply saddened to observe the devastation and terrible loss of lives caused by the floods in Katsina state and other parts of the federation.

"As rescue and prevention efforts continue, let me express the sincere condolences of my family, the government and people of Nigeria to all the victims of the destruction by the floods."

He promised that the government is committed to providing assistance needed to bring comfort to those in distress.