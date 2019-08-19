5 ways USSD codes have made life easier

Here are 5 ways USSD codes have made our lives easier.

1) You can now buy airtime from the comfort of your home without having to deal with that annoying, thieving vendor who always adds 20% to the prices.

2) You can now buy credit for other people. Like that babe you’ve been trying to impress.

3) Paying your DStv bill without having to interact without having to go to their office and deal with all the paperwork.

4) Transferring money to someone without having to wait in biblically long lines in the banking hall.

5) Check your account balance as frequently as you want when you’re expecting money.

Because constantly having to go into the banking halls to ask a customer care person signals to the person that you’re desperately expecting said money because you’re broke. And you don’t want people to know that.

