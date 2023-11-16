ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

5 times in history when NLC, TUC presidents were detained, imprisoned

Ima Elijah

The narrative serves as a testament to the resilience of the labour movement and the ongoing struggle for justice and quality wellfare for Nigerian workers.

Adams Oshiomhole and Joe Ajaero
Adams Oshiomhole and Joe Ajaero

Recommended articles

Throughout the years, leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been subjected to detainment and imprisonment by the government, reflecting a recurring pattern of attempts to stifle dissent and suppress the voices of those advocating for the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

Pulse takes us on a historical timeline of some notable times where NLC and TUC leaders were detained, imprisoned.

ADVERTISEMENT
Haroun Adamu and Wahab Folawiyo
Haroun Adamu and Wahab Folawiyo Pulse Nigeria

Haroun Adamu, the NLC President at the time, and Wahab Folawiyo, the TUC President, were arrested and detained in 1975 following a nationwide strike called by the unions in protest against the economic policies of the military government led by General Murtala Mohammed. The strike was particularly aimed at the government's decision to increase fuel prices, which had caused widespread economic hardship among ordinary Nigerians.

Adamu and Folawiyo were accused of inciting violence and disrupting public order during the strike. They were detained for several weeks before being released without charge.

Ali Hassan Sunmonu and Festus Iyayi
Ali Hassan Sunmonu and Festus Iyayi Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In 1984, under the military rule of General Muhammadu Buhari, NLC President Ali Hassan Sunmonu and TUC President Festus Iyayi were arrested and detained following a general strike called in protest against the government's austerity measures, which included wage freezes and cuts to public services. The strike was met with a harsh crackdown by the authorities, and Sunmonu and Iyayi were among the many labor leaders who were targeted for detention.

Sunmonu and Iyayi were held without charge for several months before being released under immense international pressure.

Pascal Bafyau [High Profile]
Pascal Bafyau [High Profile] Pulse Nigeria

In 1994, during the military regime of General Sani Abacha, NLC President Pascal Bafyau was arrested and detained following a series of protests against the government's economic policies, which included fuel price increases and a devaluation of the naira. These measures caused widespread hardship among ordinary Nigerians, and the protests were met with a brutal crackdown by the Abacha regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bafforne was held without charge for several months before being released under international pressure.

In 1998, under the continued military rule of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Bafyau and TUC Umoh were once again arrested and detained, this time following a strike called in protest against the government's plans to raise the minimum wage. The government argued that the wage increase would lead to job losses, but the NLC and TUC maintained that it was necessary to offset the rising cost of living.

Bafyau and Umoh were held without charge for several weeks before being released under pressure from international labour organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Adams Oshiomhole [Premium Times]
Adams Oshiomhole [Premium Times] Pulse Nigeria

In 2004, during the civilian presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo, NLC President Adams Oshiomhole was arrested and detained following a nationwide strike called in protest against the government's plans to increase fuel prices. The strike was met with a heavy-handed response from the authorities, and Oshiomhole was among the many labour leaders who were targeted for detention.

Oshiomhole was held without charge for several days before being released under pressure from international organisations and civil society groups.

These are just some examples of the many times that NLC and TUC leaders have been detained or imprisoned in Nigeria. These detentions have been carried out by both military and civilian governments, and they reflect the long history of repression that labor activists have faced in Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 times in history when NLC, TUC presidents were detained, imprisoned

5 times in history when NLC, TUC presidents were detained, imprisoned

Dream of father of hybrid rice takes root in Africa

Dream of father of hybrid rice takes root in Africa

Anambra Govt arrest man for allegedly defiling, impregnating 14 year old girl

Anambra Govt arrest man for allegedly defiling, impregnating 14 year old girl

NASS committed to providing affordable houses for all Nigerians - Tambuwal

NASS committed to providing affordable houses for all Nigerians - Tambuwal

Federal Govt unveils bold healthcare agenda to boost nation’s healthcare

Federal Govt unveils bold healthcare agenda to boost nation’s healthcare

Senate confirms Aminu Maida as Executive VC of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)

Senate confirms Aminu Maida as Executive VC of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)

Navy destroys 6,000 jerrycans, boats used in syphoning petrol in Lagos

Navy destroys 6,000 jerrycans, boats used in syphoning petrol in Lagos

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Enugu Government introduces HPV vaccine into routine immunisation

Enugu Government introduces HPV vaccine into routine immunisation

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

Zamfara Govt accuses Matawalle of wasting over ₦1bn on abandoned hotel project

New NSCDC Commandant Jigawa, Muhammad Danjuma [Daily Post Nigeria]

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline