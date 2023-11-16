5 times in history when NLC, TUC presidents were detained, imprisoned

Throughout the years, leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been subjected to detainment and imprisonment by the government, reflecting a recurring pattern of attempts to stifle dissent and suppress the voices of those advocating for the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

Pulse takes us on a historical timeline of some notable times where NLC and TUC leaders were detained, imprisoned.

1975: Haroun Adamu and Wahab Folawiyo

Haroun Adamu, the NLC President at the time, and Wahab Folawiyo, the TUC President, were arrested and detained in 1975 following a nationwide strike called by the unions in protest against the economic policies of the military government led by General Murtala Mohammed. The strike was particularly aimed at the government's decision to increase fuel prices, which had caused widespread economic hardship among ordinary Nigerians.

Adamu and Folawiyo were accused of inciting violence and disrupting public order during the strike. They were detained for several weeks before being released without charge.

1984: Ali Hassan Sunmonu and Festus Iyayi

In 1984, under the military rule of General Muhammadu Buhari, NLC President Ali Hassan Sunmonu and TUC President Festus Iyayi were arrested and detained following a general strike called in protest against the government's austerity measures, which included wage freezes and cuts to public services. The strike was met with a harsh crackdown by the authorities, and Sunmonu and Iyayi were among the many labor leaders who were targeted for detention.

Sunmonu and Iyayi were held without charge for several months before being released under immense international pressure.

1994: Pascal Bafyau

In 1994, during the military regime of General Sani Abacha, NLC President Pascal Bafyau was arrested and detained following a series of protests against the government's economic policies, which included fuel price increases and a devaluation of the naira. These measures caused widespread hardship among ordinary Nigerians, and the protests were met with a brutal crackdown by the Abacha regime.

Bafforne was held without charge for several months before being released under international pressure.

1998: Pascal Bafyau and James Umoh

In 1998, under the continued military rule of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Bafyau and TUC Umoh were once again arrested and detained, this time following a strike called in protest against the government's plans to raise the minimum wage. The government argued that the wage increase would lead to job losses, but the NLC and TUC maintained that it was necessary to offset the rising cost of living.

Bafyau and Umoh were held without charge for several weeks before being released under pressure from international labour organisations.

2004: Adams Oshiomhole

In 2004, during the civilian presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo, NLC President Adams Oshiomhole was arrested and detained following a nationwide strike called in protest against the government's plans to increase fuel prices. The strike was met with a heavy-handed response from the authorities, and Oshiomhole was among the many labour leaders who were targeted for detention.

Oshiomhole was held without charge for several days before being released under pressure from international organisations and civil society groups.