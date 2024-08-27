RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

5 suspects divert 2 trucks of fertilisers meant for Lagos and Oyo to Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Investigations are still ongoing to unravel those behind the diversion of the products.

ASC Ruth Rimvyok, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Jos. The PPRO explained that suspects were arrested around the Mararaban Jama’a area of Jos South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, following an intelligence report.

She explained that the allocation papers indicated that the fertilisers, meant for Lagos and Oyo States were being diverted to Bauchi State instead.

"Acting swiftly on intelligence reports from our headquarters and office of the National Security Adviser, our personnel apprehended these five suspects on August 21 and 23, respectively.

"The suspects were arrested alongside two trucks loaded with 35 matric tonnes each of government Indorama fertiliser meant for Lagos and Oyo States but being diverted to Bauchi State,” she said.

Rimvyok said that investigations were still ongoing to unravel those behind the diversion of the products. One of the suspects, Abubakar Mohammed, however, denied diverting the products, insisting they were asked to convey the fertiliser to Bauchi State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

