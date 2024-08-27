5 suspects arrested for diverting trucks of fertiliser meant for Lagos to Bauchi

ASC Ruth Rimvyok, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Jos.

Following the intelligence report, the PPRO explained that suspects were arrested around the state’s Mararaban Jama’a area of Jos South Local Government Area (LGA).

She explained that the allocation papers indicated that the fertilisers, meant for Lagos and Oyo States were being diverted to Bauchi State instead.

“Acting swiftly on intelligence reports from our headquarters and office of the National Security Adviser, our personnel apprehended these five suspects on Aug. 21 and 23, respectively.

”The suspects were arrested alongside two trucks loaded with 35 matric tons each of government Indorama fertiliser meant for Lagos and Oyo States but being diverted to Bauchi State,” she said.

Rimvyok said that investigations were still ongoing to unravel those behind the diversion of the products.