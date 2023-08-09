5 prominent Nigerians who have advised ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

Last week, ECOWAS which has the support of Western countries and the United Nations handed a seven-day ultimatum to the coup plotters in Niger to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or risk a military intervention.

Interestingly, the threat fell on deaf ears as the coup leaders rebuffed all efforts to resolve the lingering impasse.

Meanwhile, Mali and Burkina Faso have warned the ECOWAS leaders that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a “declaration of war against their countries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Niger shares borders with seven states in Nigeria and if the ECOWAS leaders decide to invade Niger to tame the coup plotters, many Nigerian communities would inescapably feel the heat.

It is against this background that prominent Nigerians have been calling on President Bola Tinubu, the ECOWAS Chairman to handle the situation with diplomacy.

Here are five prominent Nigerians who have cautioned President Tinubu on the proposed military intervention in Niger.

Atiku Abubakar

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Lending his voice to the issue, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, August 3, 2023, expressed his disapproval of using military hostilities in Niger. He argued the plan may exacerbate the situation.

Atiku also advised that the ongoing diplomatic engagements should be deepened while the channels for dialogue should be well sustained.

Femi Falana

Femi Falana accuses Buhari of nursing a third term bid (PM News Nigeria) Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana asked the ECOWAS authorities to reconsider their interventions in the Niger crisis.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria advised the regional organisation to consider the acceptance of the coup by the majority of the Nigerien people and avoid playing into the hands of the enemies of Africa by launching a military attack on Niger.

Segun Adeniyi

Pulse Nigeria

Corroborating Falana’s submission, former presidential spokesman to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua said military intervention in Niger would create a condition for an influx of migrants from the country into Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Senators Forum

On Friday, August 4, 2023, Suleiman Kawu, the spokesperson of the Northern Senators Forum warned that deploying Nigerian troops to the Republic of Niger will hurt seven northern states — Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno — that share borders with the country.

The senators urged the ECOWAS authorities to use political and diplomatic means to restore democracy in the country.

Arewa Group

In the interest of Nigerians living in border communities, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), advised Tinubu and other West African leaders to dialogue with Niger coupists to maintain peaceful relations with the communities in the north.

ADVERTISEMENT