5 prominent Nigerians who have advised ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

Bayo Wahab

Here are five prominent Nigerians who have cautioned President Tinubu on the proposed military intervention in Niger.

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

Last week, ECOWAS which has the support of Western countries and the United Nations handed a seven-day ultimatum to the coup plotters in Niger to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or risk a military intervention.

Interestingly, the threat fell on deaf ears as the coup leaders rebuffed all efforts to resolve the lingering impasse.

Meanwhile, Mali and Burkina Faso have warned the ECOWAS leaders that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a “declaration of war against their countries.”

Military Junta in Niger Republic releases statement, says two countries from ECOWAS have began mobilisation of their Armed Forces towards its border [Twitter]
Military Junta in Niger Republic releases statement, says two countries from ECOWAS have began mobilisation of their Armed Forces towards its border [Twitter]

Niger shares borders with seven states in Nigeria and if the ECOWAS leaders decide to invade Niger to tame the coup plotters, many Nigerian communities would inescapably feel the heat.

It is against this background that prominent Nigerians have been calling on President Bola Tinubu, the ECOWAS Chairman to handle the situation with diplomacy.

Here are five prominent Nigerians who have cautioned President Tinubu on the proposed military intervention in Niger.

Atiku Abubakar [Twitter/@atiku]
Atiku Abubakar [Twitter/@atiku]

Lending his voice to the issue, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, August 3, 2023, expressed his disapproval of using military hostilities in Niger. He argued the plan may exacerbate the situation.

Atiku also advised that the ongoing diplomatic engagements should be deepened while the channels for dialogue should be well sustained.

Femi Falana (SAN) [PM News Nigeria]
Femi Falana (SAN) [PM News Nigeria]
On his part, Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana asked the ECOWAS authorities to reconsider their interventions in the Niger crisis.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria advised the regional organisation to consider the acceptance of the coup by the majority of the Nigerien people and avoid playing into the hands of the enemies of Africa by launching a military attack on Niger.

Olusegun Adeniyi, former presidential spokesperson, [TheCable]
Olusegun Adeniyi, former presidential spokesperson, [TheCable]

Corroborating Falana’s submission, former presidential spokesman to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua said military intervention in Niger would create a condition for an influx of migrants from the country into Nigeria.

On Friday, August 4, 2023, Suleiman Kawu, the spokesperson of the Northern Senators Forum warned that deploying Nigerian troops to the Republic of Niger will hurt seven northern states — Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno — that share borders with the country.

The senators urged the ECOWAS authorities to use political and diplomatic means to restore democracy in the country.

In the interest of Nigerians living in border communities, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), advised Tinubu and other West African leaders to dialogue with Niger coupists to maintain peaceful relations with the communities in the north.

The group noted that the use of military force against the coup plotters in Niger would not guarantee peace and stability in the ECOWAS sub-region.

