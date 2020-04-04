The Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in Abuja and Bauchi state.

The NCDC said three of the new cases were recorded in Bauchi while two were confirmed in Abuja.

Cases of the virus in the Federal Capital Territory and Bauchi state have now risen to 43 and 6 respectively.

This brings total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 214 with Lagos having 104 cases.

As at 10:10 pm on Saturday, April 4, 2020, the NCDC had recorded four deaths; 214 confirmed cases, and 25 patients discharged.