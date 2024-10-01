5 key points from President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech

In his speech, President Tinubu acknowledged the struggle Nigerians are facing as a result of his economic policies.

The president reiterated his campaign promises and urged citizens to be patient with his administration.

Here are five takeaways from the president’s Independence Day speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cost of living and job creation

The president said his government is aware of Nigerians’ struggle and complaints about the rising cost of living and the unemployment problem in the country.

He assured them their voices are heard, stressing that his government is committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate their suffering.

He also pleaded for Nigerians’ patience, saying his economic policies are already showing positive signs.

Security achievements

ADVERTISEMENT

On the security front, Tinubu said his administration is winning the battle against bandits and terrorists in the northern parts of the country.

He said his administration’s target is to eliminate all the threats of Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and the scourge of all forms of violent extremism.

Highlighting the success of the war against terrorism, the president said over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders in the Northeast, and Northwest have been eliminated within one year.

He added that his administration has restored peace to hundreds of communities in the North, and thousands of displaced Nigerians have been able to return home.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth engagement and development

In a bid to address the challenges confronting Nigerian youths, Tinubu announced his government’s plan to organise a National Youth Conference.

He said the conference will provoke meaningful dialogue and empower young Nigerians to participate actively in nation-building.

“By ensuring that their voices are heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives, we are creating a pathway for a brighter tomorrow,” the president stated.

Monetary policy and fiscal management

ADVERTISEMENT

Reiterating the importance of his economic policies, President Tinubu maintained that Nigeria’s economy is still undergoing “the necessary reforms and retooling to serve us better and more sustainably.”

He said if he fails to correct the “fiscal misalignments that led to the current economic downturn,” Nigeria would face “an uncertain future and the peril of unimaginable consequences.”

He added that his government’s disciplined approach to monetary policy has ensured stability and predictability in Nigeria's foreign exchange market.

Agricultural development

President Tinubu further assured Nigerians that he is implementing many measures to reduce the cost of living, identifying agricultural production programmes as one of the efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT