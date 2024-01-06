ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

4-man gang kidnaps Imo traditional ruler, police begin 'intense' probe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kidnap or murder of traditional rulers had been a regular occurrence in Imo.

Police have started intense investigation to ensure the victim is rescued and his kidnappers arrested (image used for illustration) [NPF]
Police have started intense investigation to ensure the victim is rescued and his kidnappers arrested (image used for illustration) [NPF]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the heavily-armed four-man gang stormed the residence of the former chairman of the Council of Imo traditional rulers riding in a green-coloured Toyota Highlander.

"They arrived in a commando style and headed straight into the palace where they kidnapped the traditional ruler, but his cousin, who was with him managed to escape.

"They dragged the traditional ruler into their vehicle and drove towards Umuaka-Orlu Road," a palace source who requested anonymity said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the abduction, police spokesman in Imo, ASP Henry Okoye, said the police had begun investigation into the matter.

"Police have started intense investigation and we have taken some steps to ensure that the victim is rescued and his kidnappers arrested. The suspects will be made to face the full wrath of the law, when arrested," Okoye assured.

Kidnap or murder of traditional rulers had been a regular occurrence in Imo.

Gunmen kidnapped the traditional ruler of Otulu Autonomous Community in Ezinihitte-Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo, Eze Joe Achulor, in similar manner on November 25, 2023.

They killed the traditional ruler and dumped his lifeless body on Mbutu Road, a neighbouring community in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area, on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 17, 2023, the traditional ruler of Ezuhu Umuamadi Nguru Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo, Eze James Nnamdi (Mirioma), was gruesomely murdered by unidentified gunmen. The traditional ruler was shot multiple times when the gunmen invaded his house.

On May 25, 2023, gunmen killed Victor Ijioma, traditional ruler of Eziorsu Autonomous Community in Oguta Local Government Area of the state. Ijioma was shot inside his car as he was driving through Umuamaka junction on the fateful day. The assailants set him ablaze in his car before fleeing from the scene.

In October 2021, three traditional rulers were killed when gunmen attacked Nnenasa community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo. The traditional rulers were holding a meeting when the assailants struck.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ohanaeze promises to reward Obasanjo's love for Igbos when he was president

Ohanaeze promises to reward Obasanjo's love for Igbos when he was president

4-man gang kidnaps Imo traditional ruler, police begin 'intense' probe

4-man gang kidnaps Imo traditional ruler, police begin 'intense' probe

APC chairman Ganduje 'so happy' to commission VIP lodge in Nasarawa

APC chairman Ganduje 'so happy' to commission VIP lodge in Nasarawa

Osun is not the second highest cannabis-producing state in Southwest - NDLEA

Osun is not the second highest cannabis-producing state in Southwest - NDLEA

Peter Obi praises Funke Akindele over A Tribe Called Judah's billion naira record

Peter Obi praises Funke Akindele over A Tribe Called Judah's billion naira record

Future Nigerian police recruits at risk of falling victims to scammers

Future Nigerian police recruits at risk of falling victims to scammers

Police invite 52 suspected criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kano

Police invite 52 suspected criminal arrowheads for dialogue in Kano

How to join the Nigerian Navy in 2024

How to join the Nigerian Navy in 2024

NAPTIP rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina – Commander

NAPTIP rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina – Commander

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Agbekoya wants members to make life better, communities safer

Agbekoya wants members to make life better, Yoruba communities safer in 2024

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Oyo police arrest 207 robbery suspects, recover 50 vehicles, firearms