The third mainland bridge in Lagos, which has been shut for repair work since July 2020, will be fully reopened this weekend, government officials have said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, quotes Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, as saying that the bridge will be reopened this weekend.

The bridge has been accessible only partially since the repair work commenced, with motorists issued advisories displaying staggered openings, intermittently.

"Third mainland bridge to open “this weekend” according to Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN on Traffic Radio today," Gawat shares in a tweet.

"The minister says a lot of work was done on third mainland bridge and people can check the handle @tmbrehab or hashtag #tmbrehab to see the level of work that has been done on the bridge from the beginning," he adds.

12 expansion joints on the bridge have been replaced to reinforce the superstructure of the edifice.

The 11.8km third mainland bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos island to the mainland. It is the longest bridge in sub-Saharan Africa.

Constructed in 1990, the bridge was adjudged to be the longest in Africa until 1996 when the Oct. 6 Bridge in Cairo, Egypt was completed.