ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

30-year-old satellite expected to fall from space into Africa today

News Agency Of Nigeria

After 13 years of orbital decay, the satellite would naturally re-enter Earth’s atmosphere.

30-year-old satellite expected to fall from space into Africa today [Edexlive]
30-year-old satellite expected to fall from space into Africa today [Edexlive]

Recommended articles

The ERS-2 was launched in 1995, following on from its sister satellite, ERS-1, which had been launched four years earlier. At their time of launch, the two ERS satellites were the most sophisticated Earth observation satellites ever developed.

In 2011, the ESA retired ERS-2 and began the process of de-orbiting. After 13 years of orbital decay, mainly driven by solar activity, the satellite would naturally re-enter Earth’s atmosphere.

During re-entry, the satellite would break up into pieces. Most of the ERS-2 would burn up on re-entry, but the ESA is still monitoring its landfall, which is predicted to occur somewhere over the east coast of central Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any pieces that survive making landfall would be spread out over a ground track on average hundreds of kilometres long and a few tens of kilometres wide, so the associated risks are deemed very low. According to data acquired on February 20, the ESA’s Space Debris Office predicts the ERS-2 satellite re-entry will occur around 15:32 GMT.

The ESA’s Space Debris Office did warn their prediction may be out by roughly four and a half hours before or after that time thanks to the influence of unpredictable solar activity. This affected the density of Earth’s atmosphere and, therefore, the drag experienced by the satellite. Throughout its 16-year working life, the ERS-2 returned a wealth of information that revolutionised our perspective of Earth and understanding of climate change.

It collected data on Earth’s diminishing polar ice, changing land surfaces, rising sea levels, warming oceans, and atmospheric chemistry. In addition, the ERS-2 was called upon to monitor natural disasters, such as severe floods and earthquakes, in remote parts of the world.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Adeleke launches ₦3.4bn cooperative loan for 45,816 traders, artisans

Governor Adeleke launches ₦3.4bn cooperative loan for 45,816 traders, artisans

BREAKING: Labour Party National Chairman Abure arrested for attempted murder in Edo

BREAKING: Labour Party National Chairman Abure arrested for attempted murder in Edo

30-year-old satellite expected to fall from space into Africa today

30-year-old satellite expected to fall from space into Africa today

DSS tells labour leaders to shelve their planned protests for the sake of peace

DSS tells labour leaders to shelve their planned protests for the sake of peace

Banks, other employers should relax dress codes for workers due to heat wave

Banks, other employers should relax dress codes for workers due to heat wave

Senate approves 17 out of 19 Tinubu's NPC commissioner nominees

Senate approves 17 out of 19 Tinubu's NPC commissioner nominees

Noah Sewakanu assumes office as Ogun NUT chairman, vows open-door policy

Noah Sewakanu assumes office as Ogun NUT chairman, vows open-door policy

Akure residents bid farewell to late former governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Akure residents bid farewell to late former governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Lawmakers halt planned 60% increase in Nigerian Law School fees

Lawmakers halt planned 60% increase in Nigerian Law School fees

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

Niger Junta rebuffs all diplomatic missions so far [Reuters]

We won’t rejoin ECOWAS - Niger junta leader vows to never release Bazoum

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week