3 UNICAL students kidnapped from the school's hostels inside the campus

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ugbo said the police were working in collaboration with other agencies to rescue the students.

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

The spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, who gave the confirmation, said the students were abducted on Thursday night at one of the university hostels inside the campus.

Ugbo, who didn’t give details of the abduction, however, said the police were working in collaboration with other agencies to rescue the students.

A source who pleaded anonymity gave the names of the students as Ojang Precious Ebejin, a 200-level student of the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Ugwu Chukwuemeka, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotechnology, and Damilola Dickson, a final-year student of the same Department.

