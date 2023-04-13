The sports category has moved to a new website.
3 police officers dismissed for shooting into the air to salute Kano singer

Nurudeen Shotayo

The officers were caught on camera firing live ammunition into the air to salute the Kano-based musician, Rarara.

The three officers identified as Inspr. Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sgt. Isah Danladi were attached to the famous All Progressives Congress (APC) praise-singer, Dauda Adamu Kahutu popularly known as Rarara.

Their dismissal was announced at Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, April 13, 2023, by police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi said the decision was taken after the trio were subjected to orderly room trial following complaints by concerned Nigerians.

A piece of video evidence had made the rounds on social media showing the police escorts firing live bullets into the air as the singer made his way into his vehicle in Kano on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Their behaviour sparked outrage online prompting the police to commence disciplinary proceedings against the officers.

The police statement said, “Subsequent to complaints and findings on video evidence widely circulated on Friday 7th April, 2023, on social media of high-handedness, unprofessional conduct, and misuse of firearms against some policemen from Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, and a follow-up orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal, three officers from the SPU Base 1 Kano have been dismissed for the offences of discreditable conduct to wit misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition.

“The trio, Inspr. Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sgt. Isah Danladi were attached to a musician in Kano on escort duties. In the course of their duty on Friday 7th April, 2023 at Kahutu Village, Katsina State, the officers repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders; and disregarding the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children. The act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby warms all officers to ensure they carry out their duties in line with the extant laws to avoid running foul of its provisions and attracting attendant sanctions. Supervising officers have also been tasked to ensure continuous and detailed lectures of their men to ensure they are well acquainted with all necessary standard operating procedures."

Pulse reports that Rarara is a political singer who has a rich discography of viral songs for several politicians.

His two songs, 'Jagaban Shine Gaba' and 'Kodakudi Kofuri', composed for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, before the presidential election were believed to have had a strong influence in the North West where the President-elect claimed the majority of votes in the February 25 election.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

