3 peaceful protests that turned violent in Nigeria

1. #EndSARS protests (2020):

The #EndSARS protests were a series of demonstrations that took place in Nigeria in October 2020. The protests were initially peaceful and aimed at ending police brutality and disbanding the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigerian Police Force accused of human rights abuses. As the protests gained momentum, they spread across major cities in Nigeria.

However, in some instances, the peaceful demonstrations turned violent as clashes erupted between protesters and security forces. There were reports of excessive use of force by the police and instances of vandalism and looting. The situation escalated in Lagos on October 20, 2020, when security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, resulting in multiple casualties. This tragic incident further intensified the violence, leading to unrest in various parts of the country.

The #EndSARS protests ended with the government's announcement of the disbandment of the SARS unit. However, despite this concession, some protesters continued to demand broader reforms and an end to police brutality.

2. Shi'ite protests (2015 - 2019):

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), a Shi'ite Muslim group, has been involved in a series of peaceful protests in Nigeria to demand the release of its leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who was arrested in December 2015. These protests were met with violent crackdowns by security forces on multiple occasions.

In December 2015, a confrontation between IMN members and the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State, resulted in a violent clash. Hundreds of IMN members were killed, including some of Sheikh Zakzaky's family members, and many others were arrested. Subsequent protests by the IMN have also witnessed violent clashes with security forces, leading to casualties and further tension.

The situation remains unresolved, with occasional clashes between the IMN and security forces.

3. Fuel subsidy protests (2012):

In January 2012, Nigeria experienced nationwide protests in response to the government's decision to remove fuel subsidies. The subsidies had kept fuel prices relatively low, and their removal led to a significant increase in fuel prices, causing hardship for many citizens.

The protests started peacefully but later escalated into violence, with clashes between protesters and security forces. There were reports of casualties and destruction of public and private property.