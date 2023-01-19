3 injured as explosion rocks APC rally in Port Harcourt
Two of the victims were women.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Two of the victims were women and they are said to have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
While confirming the incident, the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju described the incident as ‘unfortunate’.
Details later...
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
3 injured as explosion rocks APC rally in Port Harcourt
We’ve been begging banks to come and pick up redesigned naira notes — CBN
I won’t come to your low level – Atiku replies Tinubu
NNPP clarifies Kwankwaso’s condition to step down comment
1 person confirmed dead as another storey building collapses in Lagos
Alleged N2bn fraud: Oronsaye, others know fate April 5
Police arrest 405 robbery suspects, kill 51 in 2 years in Lagos
Kano State reports 78 suspected cases of diphtheria from 14 LGs – official
Peter Obi projected to force a rerun
ADVERTISEMENT