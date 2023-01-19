ADVERTISEMENT
3 injured as explosion rocks APC rally in Port Harcourt

Bayo Wahab

Two of the victims were women.

Explosion rocks APC rally in Rivers State (ThePunch)
Explosion rocks APC rally in Rivers State (ThePunch)
Two of the victims were women and they are said to have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

While confirming the incident, the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju described the incident as ‘unfortunate’.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.
