3 dead, 7 hospitalised as Diphtheria breaks out in Kaduna LGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Diphtheria deaths hit 34, Kano registers 100 infections.

Malam Aliyu Alassan, the Health Secretary of the Makarfi Local Government Council, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

He said the suspected cases occurred at Tashar Na Kawu, Guduchi Ward of the local government.

Alassan said most of the affected victims were children, adding that the specimen of the victims had been forwarded to Abuja for analysis.

“Those suspected with the disease have been taken to the hospital and isolated for medical observation.

“While contact tracing is going on to prevent further spread of the disease,” he said.

NAN reports that the state Ministry for Health had earlier confirmed cases of Diphtheria in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

